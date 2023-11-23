Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
N-Sea Extends Braveheart Spirit Charter to 2025 End

Credit: N-Sea
Subsea services firm N-Sea said Thursday it had extended the long-term charter agreement for the vessel Braveheart Spirit until December 31, 2025.

Since April 2022, N-Sea has had the vessel under full management and control. 

The vessel, formerly known as the DPSV Bourbon Gulf Star vessel, built in 2010, was acquired in 2021 by Braveheart Marine, converted and upgraded.

The DP2 vessel has a carrying capacity of around 3,000t DWT, an overall length (LOA) of 73.2 meters, 16.5 meters in width, and a draft of 4.5 meters.

"By having dedicated vessels, N-Sea can provide safer and more efficient operations through working with fully committed and integrated teams. With this extension, N-Sea can offer its clients, a unique set of subsea solution capabilities supported by experts," N-Sea said Thursday.


