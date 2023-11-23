Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
H. Keith Jennings Joins Noble Corp. as Director and Audit Committee Chair

Credit: miglena.valchanova/AdobeStock
Offshore drilling firm Noble Corporation has appointed H. Keith Jennings to serve as a director. Jennings was also appointed as the chair of the Audit Committee.

Charles M. Sledge, Chairman, on behalf of the Board of Directors, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Keith as a great addition to Noble's Board of Directors. Keith is a seasoned executive with extensive financial experience, who will bring valuable insight and perspective to Noble's board. We look forward to working  with Keith."

Jennings served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Weatherford International from September 2020 to August 2022, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from October 2019 to August 2020, Vice President, Finance of Eastman Chemical Company from 2018 to 2019,  Vice President & Treasurer of Eastman Chemical Company from 2016 to 2018 and Vice President & Treasurer of Cameron International from 2009 to 2016. 

He currently serves on the board of 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. Jennings holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto and an MBA from Columbia University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

