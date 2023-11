Gregory R. Trauthwein has covered the global maritime market for more than 25...





The shortage of mariner globally is well documented, a shortage that impacts the U.S.’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). In a recent interview with Maritime Reporter TV, Chris Nichols, Professional Mariner Recruiter, NOAA, discusses the rationale for considering a career at sea with NOAA, including a $10,000 signing bonus.