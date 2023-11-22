Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Indian Firm Clinches Mega Offshore Order in the Middle East

A Larsen & Toubro fabrication yard -©L&T (file image)
India-based L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH, the hydrocarbon business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has received a Letter of Intent for a "mega" offshore order from an unnamed "prestigious client in the Middle East."

For LTEH, a 'mega' contract means the contract is valued between ₹C 10,000 and 15,000 (~$1,2 billion and $1,8 billion).

The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of a new large offshore platform and brownfield work of integration with existing facilities.

Commenting on the award, Mr Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Energy), L&T said, “This mega order from a new customer reaffirms global acknowledgment of our capabilities and marks a key milestone for our offshore business. Our focus continues to be on enhancing competencies and leveraging opportunities arising from our core markets.” 

