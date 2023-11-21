Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

US Approves Equinor and BP's Empire Wind Offshore Project

© nblxer / Adobe Stock
© nblxer / Adobe Stock

The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday approved the Empire Wind offshore project, owned by Equinor and BP, the sixth commercial-scale wind farm to be greenlit under President Joe Biden's administration.

Empire Wind is among several offshore wind projects facing construction and financing cost blowouts that the troubled industry says would not be covered by existing power sales contracts, but it could be helped by a new auction planned by New York state.

Along with Danish counterpart Orsted, Equinor and BP have taken a combined $5 billion of writedowns on U.S. offshore wind projects that are not even completed.

The Interior Department said its approval of Empire Wind brings the country closer to its goal of deploying 30,000 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind along U.S. coastlines by 2030.

New York state, for its part, also aims to develop 9,000 MW of offshore wind by 2035.

Empire Wind will include two offshore wind farms, 816-MW Empire Wind 1 and 1,260-MW Empire Wind 2, located about 12 nautical miles (nm) south of Long Island, and about 17 nm east of Long Branch, New Jersey.

Together, its 147 turbines will be capable of producing renewable power for more than 700,000 homes each year, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management estimated.

Empire Wind 1 was expected to start production in 2026 and Empire Wind 2 a year later, according to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

Equinor and BP have booked $300 million and $540 million in impairments respectively on their projects off New York, after the state's regulator rejected their request to renegotiate power supply terms.

On Nov. 30, New York will issue a new offshore wind solicitation open to all bidders, including those with existing contracts, allowing the companies to re-offer their planned projects at higher prices and exit their old contracts.


(Reuters - Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese and Deep Vakil; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Offshore Offshore Wind Activity North America Renewables

Related Offshore News

Credit: Ian Dyball/AdobeStock

NY Offers New Offshore Wind Auction, May Revive Troubled...
Credit: Cadeler

Cadeler Secures Loan to Fund Offshore Wind Vessel...

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Floating Wind Faces Mooring Sy

Current News

Shearwater, Petrobras Team Up to 'Reshape' Seismic Exploration

Shearwater, Petrobras Team Up

Siemens Gamesa's Turnaround Plan Underwhelms, Shares Fall

Siemens Gamesa's Turnaround Pl

BP, Corio Plan to Invest Over $1B in South Korea wind farms -ministry

BP, Corio Plan to Invest Over

Santos, ADNOC Enter CCS Collaboration Deal

Santos, ADNOC Enter CCS Collab

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine