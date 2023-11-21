Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Offshore P&A Firm Well-Safe Solutions Secures Multi-Year Deal with BP

Credit: Well-Safe Solutions
Credit: Well-Safe Solutions

Offshore well plug and abandonment specialist Well-Safe Solutions has agreed a global master agreement with BP lasting until at least September 2026, with two one-year contract extension options available.

The agreement will see the well decommissioning company provide BP with project management, well engineering, engineering design and well decommissioning services.

Matt Jenkins, Chief Operating Officer at Well-Safe Solutions, said: “Following on from our work with BP decommissioning wells in the North Sea’s Kate field earlier this year, we are delighted to have been awarded this agreement.

“This multi-year contract will see us deploy our Well Decommissioning Delivery Process (WDDP), which guides operators through the well plug and abandonment process efficiently and safely.

“Our commitment to safe, smart, and efficient decommissioning will enable us to deliver bespoke solutions tailored to BP’s well stock, including the possibility of utilizing the Well-Safe Guardian, Well-Safe Protector, or Well-Safe Defender plug and abandonment rigs.”

 

Energy Industry News Activity Well Operations Decommissioning Plugging and Abandonment

Related Offshore News

Campbell platform - Credit: Santos (file image)

McDermott Bags 'Sizable' Offshore Decommissioning Contract...
Credit: Piet Sinke - CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 DEED

DOF Group Secures Skandi Acergy Charter, Adds Maersk...

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Floating Wind Faces Mooring Sy

Current News

MODEC Teams Up with Terra Drone for FPSO Inspections

MODEC Teams Up with Terra Dron

Indonesia's Pertamina Estimates 2023 Oil and Gas Output at 1.043 mln BOEPD

Indonesia's Pertamina Estimate

Maersk and The Ocean Cleanup Forge Ahead in Plastic Capture

Maersk and The Ocean Cleanup F

McDermott Bags 'Sizable' Offshore Decommissioning Contract with Santos in Australia

McDermott Bags 'Sizable' Offsh

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine