Offshore P&A Firm Well-Safe Solutions Secures Multi-Year Deal with BP

Offshore well plug and abandonment specialist Well-Safe Solutions has agreed a global master agreement with BP lasting until at least September 2026, with two one-year contract extension options available.

The agreement will see the well decommissioning company provide BP with project management, well engineering, engineering design and well decommissioning services.

Matt Jenkins, Chief Operating Officer at Well-Safe Solutions, said: “Following on from our work with BP decommissioning wells in the North Sea’s Kate field earlier this year, we are delighted to have been awarded this agreement.

“This multi-year contract will see us deploy our Well Decommissioning Delivery Process (WDDP), which guides operators through the well plug and abandonment process efficiently and safely.

“Our commitment to safe, smart, and efficient decommissioning will enable us to deliver bespoke solutions tailored to BP’s well stock, including the possibility of utilizing the Well-Safe Guardian, Well-Safe Protector, or Well-Safe Defender plug and abandonment rigs.”



