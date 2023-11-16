Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Final Turbines Installed at German Baltic Sea Wind Farm During Stormy Weather

Credit: Parkwind
Credit: Parkwind

Offshore wind developer Parkwind said Thursday that it had installed the final three turbines of its 27-turbine Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm, marking the first time that turbines at a commercial fixed-bottom wind farm were installed using a floating vessel and not a jack-up unit.

Parkwind stressed that the turbines had been installed during the stormy autumn season in less than 8 days, to complete construction of the "world’s first fully floating installed commercial offshore wind farm off Germany's Baltic Coast."

"Heerema Marine Contractors, Vestas, and Parkwind worked closely together to overcome tempestuous weather conditions to install the turbines rapidly using a purely floating installation method, thus canceling the need for jack-up operations. This installation method was chosen to better cope with the particularly challenging seabed conditions in that part of the Baltic Sea," Parkwind said.

“This is a huge feat of engineering by the three teams and together we have been able to redefine how offshore windfarms are installed,” said Eric Antoons, Co-CEO of Parkwind. "Special thanks go to our colleagues on board the THIALF who have made this particular success possible."

With all 27 wind turbines now installed, the teams will continue their offshore activities with cable termination and commissioning work, Parkwind added.

Arcadis Ost 1 is a 257 MW offshore wind farm developed in the German territorial waters of the Baltic Sea, northeast of the island of Rügen. The wind farm will supply enough electricity to power the equivalent of 290,000 households.

Floating Installation

The plan to use a floating installation method for Parkwind's Arcadis Ost 1 was announced for the first time in November 2019.

In November 2022, the companies executed the floating installation of the first Arcadis Ost 1 turbine using Heerema Marine Contractors' Thialf semi-submersible crane vessel. 

According to the parties involved, the floating installation method has two main advantages; the first is zero seabed interaction especially important in areas of significant water depth or challenging soil conditions; the second advantage is a shorter installation cycle.

According to Parkwind, to speed up the installation process, assembly and lifting operations are happening in parallel.

One of the Thialf’s two main cranes lifts the pre-assembled WTG-tower to the foundation, while the second main crane is used to pre-assemble the WTG in parallel. 

For the latter, Heerema developed a method where the Rotor Nacelle Assembly lift takes place on a so-called “support” tower on board of the crane vessel. 

The support tower provides a stable platform to allow a fast and secure assembly of the nacelle and the blades, Parkwind explained.

Once pre-assembled the complete Rotor Nacelle Assembly is lifted as one piece onto the WTG tower in only one lift. 

Vessels Engineering Industry News Activity Baltic Sea

Related Offshore News

Credit: MMA Offshore

MMA Offshore Expands Fleet with 2016-Built Vessel...
Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions to Deliver HVDC Offshore Platform for 1.4GW...

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Floating Wind Faces Mooring Sy

Current News

Ghana Plans More Flexible Oil Royalties Regime to Spur Investment

Ghana Plans More Flexible Oil

AST Delivers Remote Performance Monitoring for ScanTech

AST Delivers Remote Performanc

Final Turbines Installed at German Baltic Sea Wind Farm During Stormy Weather

Final Turbines Installed at Ge

Energy Transfer, TotalEnergies Pen Deal for Crude Oil Offtake from Blue Marlin Offshore Port

Energy Transfer, TotalEnergies

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine