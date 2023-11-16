Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ABS Grants Approval for Bumi Armada FLNG Design

(Left to Right): Kevin John Pereira, Bumi Armada, Vice President Engineering; Muhammad Aziz Alkatiri, Bumi Armada, General Manager Projects; Christina Sevajee, Bumi Armada, Vice President, Technology; Rostom Merzouki, ABS Director, Global Gas Solutions; Avik Roy, ABS Manager, Business Development - Credit: ABS
(Left to Right): Kevin John Pereira, Bumi Armada, Vice President Engineering; Muhammad Aziz Alkatiri, Bumi Armada, General Manager Projects; Christina Sevajee, Bumi Armada, Vice President, Technology; Rostom Merzouki, ABS Director, Global Gas Solutions; Avik Roy, ABS Manager, Business Development - Credit: ABS

The American Bureau of Shipping has awarded an approval in principle (AIP) to Malaysian floating production firm Bumi Armada for a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG)  infrastructure design. 

The new concept incorporates a barge-based liquefaction unit and utilizes existing LNG carriers for storage. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

"We are pleased to support Bumi Armada in their ongoing efforts to offer  safe and reliable LNG storage solutions. Our recent AIP for their  innovative FLNG concept is a great example of our continuing collaboration with Bumi Armada, and we look forward to supporting further development of this concept,” said Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President for Global Offshore.

 Gary Christenson, Bumi Armada’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are  committed to bringing innovative and sustainable solutions that can  accelerate the delivery of cleaner energy. This technology is a  testament to our strong commitment towards providing the best solutions  that unlock the pathway to achieve net zero by 2050, which is in Bumi Armada’s decarbonization agenda.”

Offshore Engineering Activity FLNG Ship Design

Related Offshore News

©Greenpece

Shell Sues Greenpeace for Boarding Penguins FPSO While in...
Center, left to right: Ben Ford, ABS Director, Business Development, and Ankit Garg, President Projects, SPE, hold the ABS AIP certificate. (Photo: ABS)

ABS Approves New FPSO Newbuild Hull Design Concept

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Floating Wind Faces Mooring Sy

Current News

Ghana Plans More Flexible Oil Royalties Regime to Spur Investment

Ghana Plans More Flexible Oil

AST Delivers Remote Performance Monitoring for ScanTech

AST Delivers Remote Performanc

Final Turbines Installed at German Baltic Sea Wind Farm During Stormy Weather

Final Turbines Installed at Ge

Energy Transfer, TotalEnergies Pen Deal for Crude Oil Offtake from Blue Marlin Offshore Port

Energy Transfer, TotalEnergies

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine