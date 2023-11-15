Alliance Forged to Build Offshore Converter Platforms in Warnemünde, Germany

The Meyer Group, which includes Neptun Werft in Warnemünde, said Wednesday it was joining forces with the Belgian company Smulders to build offshore converter platforms at the Warnemünde site. Warnemünde is a German port town on the Baltic Sea, near Rostock.

The two companies will jointly form Neptun Smulders Offshore Renewables and Neptun Smulders Engineering, which will take over the design and manufacture of the platforms.

As a first step, the new company will create up to 100 jobs in Warnemünde. The contemplated joint venture is currently still subject to regulatory approval from the competition authorities and is expected to be operational during the first quarter of 2024, Smulder said.

"The collaboration between Neptun Werft and Smulders will enable Mecklenburg-Vorpommern to make a significant contribution to Germany's green energy supply. At the same time, the construction of this critical infrastructure in Germany will create independence in the energy sector," Smulders said in its announcement on Wednesday.

"We are combining the Meyer Group's expertise in lean shipbuilding with Smulders' offshore experience in a unique way. Together, we are creating the necessary capacities to be able to manufacture the converter platforms required for the energy transition in Germany," explains Jan Meyer.

In addition to the powerful team at Neptun Werft, up to 100 additional team members are initially being sought for platform construction: "We know that there are many passionate shipbuilders in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. We want to develop this new business segment with them and many other experts. Applications are now open," says Meyer.

Neptun Werft's production areas are also being adapted to the new business segment.

To this end, the company has already purchased the former site of the engine manufacturer Caterpillar, which is directly adjacent to the Neptun Werft site. In addition, part of the neighboring marine arsenal will be used by Neptun Smulders Offshore Renewables in future, the press release further reads.

"We will also continue to invest in the Warnemünde site and adapt the shipyard facilities to the requirements of converter platform construction, for example, the quay facilities and crane capacities," continues Jan Meyer.





Transformative partnership in offshore wind

Credit: Smulders

Raf Iemants, Managing Director of Smulders says: “"Today marks the beginning of a transformative partnership in the offshore wind sector. United by a common vision and driven by the urgent need to combat climate change, our collaboration was catalyzed by the belief that together, we can make a significant impact on the future of clean energy. Our corporate goals align seamlessly, guided by a commitment to sustainability and innovation, and our shared mission to harness the power of the wind. As we embark on this journey, we are resolute in our energy transmission goals, aiming to create a robust and efficient offshore grid that will not only power homes and industries but also power the dream of a cleaner, greener tomorrow."

"Neptun is the traditional brand for innovative and reliable shipbuilding in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. We are therefore very happy and proud to be starting another chapter in MV's shipbuilding history with Neptun Smulders," explains Bernard Meyer. "In the future, we want to go even further and, for example, convert surplus energy from wind farms into hydrogen or other e-fuels. This will enable us to supply industry on land and shipping with climate-neutral energy sources. The Meyer Group and its partners can also develop and build the necessary tankers," said Malte Poelmann, Chief Technology Officer of the MEYER Group.

NEPTUN has built more than 65 river cruise ships for national and international customers over the last 20 years. In addition, the specialists in Warnemünde have expanded their expertise in the field of floating engine room modules for the Meyer Group over the last 10 years or so.

Smulders, a subsidiary of Eiffage, specializes in transformer platforms, ranging from design and manufacture to complete turnkey solutions (EPCI) for transformer platforms and foundations. Smulders operates across six strategic locations in Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Poland, and has a workforce of over 1,500 professionals.