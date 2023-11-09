Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

New Addition to Viking Supply Ships Fleet: Normand Statesman, Now Odin Viking

Swedish offshore support vessel owner Viking Supply Ships has taken delivery of the Normand Statesman AHTS vessel, under a bareboat charter deal signed with the vessel owner Ocean Yield in March 2023.

As previously reported, Viking Supply Ships in March entered two bareboat charters with Ocean Yield for the Far Senator and Normand Statesman AHTS vessels, with purchase options and obligations.

The first vessel, the Far Senator, was delivered last week, renamed Andreas Viking, and is undergoing preparation for Viking Supply Ship service in Singapore.

The second vessel, the Normand Statesman has now joined the company's fleet, too.

The Normand Statesman will be renamed Odin Viking and is currently located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 

The AHTS vessel will move to Las Palmas for preparation for Viking Supply Ships service.  The vessels were previously on charter with the Norwegian offshore vessel firm Solstad Offshore.

Viking Supply Ships said in October it had secured a contract for Andreas Viking for operations outside Australia.

"With operations performed by Go Offshore, the vessel will be operated under a time charter with an international oil company. Go Offshore manages and operates a fleet of 20 offshore vessels. They support clients in offshore projects, including marine, subsea, and renewables," Viking Supply Ships said at the time.

The contract length for the fixed period is 412 days, with a start during the first quarter of 2024. In addition to the fixed period, the unnamed oil company has the option to extend the time chart by 5 x 30 days.

Vessels Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: Wagenborg Offshore

Wagenborg Offshore Takes Delivery of Subsea Support Vessel...
Credit: Inmarsat Maritime .

Maersk Supply Service Selects Inmarsat Fleet Data IoT for...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

Petronas to Drill Two More Wells in Suriname

Petronas to Drill Two More Wel

Cummins Working with Ocean Infinity on Methanol Retrofit Project

Cummins Working with Ocean Inf

New Addition to Viking Supply Ships Fleet: Normand Statesman, Now Odin Viking

New Addition to Viking Supply

Seven Existing UK Offshore Wind Farm Project Sites Set for 4GW Power Boost

Seven Existing UK Offshore Win

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine