Finland Receives LNG Cargo, Books More for the Winter

Credit: Wojciech Wrzesień/AdobeStock
Credit: Wojciech Wrzesień/AdobeStock

A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) docked at Finland's Inkoo terminal on Sunday and has begun unloading, energy company Gasum said on Monday, the second cargo to arrive since the damage last month to a Finnish-Estonian pipeline.

The Arctic Princess, carrying natural gas from the Arctic Hammerfest LNG plant, had been expected to arrive at Inkoo during the weekend, shipping data showed on Friday.

The delivery amounted to about 400 gigawatt hours of energy, Gasum said.

"In addition to this delivery, Gasum has reserved three more slots at the Inkoo FSRU for the upcoming winter season. These cargoes will ensure that Gasum can meet the natural gas demand of its customers until spring 2024," the company said.

"In the coming months the Inkoo FSRU will also be equipped with the technical capability to load LNG from the terminal further into smaller bunkering vessels, improving the flexibility of cargo utilization," it added.

(Reuters - Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

Energy LNG Vessels Industry News Activity Europe LNG Carriers Baltic Sea PIpeliens

