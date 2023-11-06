Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ABL to Provide Marine Warranty Survey Services for Malaysian Drilling Rig Firm

Image for illustration only - Credit: Wanfahmy/AdobeStock
Energy and marine consultancy ABL said Monday it had won a contract with offshore drilling firm Velesto Drilling to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services relating to the rig operator’s rig moves offshore Malaysia.

ABL will also support Velesto Drilling with rig moves to adjacent countries, including Vietnam, Indonesia, or Thailand, over a one-year period.

Under the new contract, ABL’s rig-moving surveyors in Malaysia are expected to survey and approve approximately 14-16 rig moves offshore Malaysia for Velesto Drilling’s six-rig fleet during the period.

“Our Malaysian rig moving experts have a long history of supporting Velesto Drilling. To secure a new one-year contract is a testament to the mutual trust and positive working relationship our respective teams have built up over many previous rig moves,” says Mohd Saifuddin Md Salleh, Country Manager at ABL Malaysia.

ABL’s rig moving specialists provide all technical studies associated with rigs including leg penetration assessment (LPA), site-specific assessment (SSA), leg punch-through assessment, and leg extraction studies.

ABL Malaysia’s operations, based in Kuala Lumpur will manage the contract, with local support from ABL’s offices in adjacent countries where Velesto Drilling may move to.

 

