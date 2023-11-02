Hiring Event in Norfolk for NOAA Research Ship Jobs

NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations will hold a hiring event in Norfolk, Virginia to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships.

The event will be held on Nov. 15 at the NOAA Marine Operations Center - Atlantic.

NOAA operates a fleet of 15 hydrographic survey, oceanographic research and fisheries survey vessels. NOAA ships operate in the U.S. and around the world. The ships are run by a combination of NOAA commissioned officers and civilian professional mariners. NOAA’s civilian professional mariners are federal employees and include engineers, and unlicensed members of the engine, steward and deck departments. In addition, survey and electronic technicians operate and/or maintain the ship's mission, communications and navigation equipment.

In particular, NOAA is hiring for positions in the deck, engine, steward and electronic technician departments. Applicants must be U.S. citizens. Please bring a photo I.D. (driver’s license, passport, etc.) to the event. Applicants are also encouraged to bring, if available: