Wagenborg Offshore Takes Delivery of Subsea Support Vessel Kingsborg

Wagenborg Offshore has taken delivery of the Kingsborg subsea support vessel.

Kingsborg is a subsea support vessel, converted from a platfor supply vessel, that will support subsea activities and decommissioning works in the southern North Sea in a long-term agreement with an energy major, Wagenborg said, without sharing the name of the client.

"After the positive experiences with the W2W vessels Kasteelborg and Keizersborg, Wagenborg has once again opted to convert a standard Platform Supply Vessel into this specialist offshore vessel. The DP2 PX121 vessel, previous named Aurora Thunder, was designed and built by Ulstein in Norway," Wagenborg said.

In approximately 6 months’ time, Royal Niestern Sander shipyard has converted the Kingsborg by building a dedicated accommodation module, converting her in accordance with SPS-60 class, and preparing the vessel for a heavy motion-compensated offshore crane.

"Oil and gas companies face major challenges to carry out their work as safely and cost-efficiently as possible and to increase the efficiency of maintenance. Offshore platforms are smaller and normally unmanned without a helicopter deck, resulting in a need for purpose-built ships. With these ships, offshore activities can be supported safer, more efficiently, more effectively, and more productively, as the W2W ships Kroonborg, Kasteelborg, Keizersborg, and Koenigsborg have proven," Wagenborg Offshore said.





According to MarineTraffic.com, the Kingsborg is currently moored in Great Yarmouth.