Kraken Robotics Secures Order for AquaPix MINSAS System for HII's REMUS 620 Medium Class UUV

Canadian marine robotics specialist Kraken Robotics has received an initial order for its AquaPix Miniature Synthetic Aperture Sonar (MINSAS) System for HII’s new REMUS 620 Medium Class UUV.

"Synthetic Aperture Sonar is quickly becoming the tool of choice for mine countermeasure (MCM) operations due to its significantly increased resolution and higher area coverage rates compared to legacy side scan sonar," Kraken Robotics said.

This order is valued at $1 million and will be fulfilled in 2024.

The end users of these new REMUS 620 systems with Kraken MINSAS are teams led by NOAA working to identify areas of deep water corals and other sensitive habitats for restoration activities following the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.

"Over the last year, Kraken has been working with NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS) to integrate and deploy a MINSAS 120 system on a legacy REMUS 600 and to conduct high-resolution habitat mapping. Mapping these habitats directly through the high-resolution Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) data greatly increases efficiency over traditional ROV surveys," Kraken Robotics said.



