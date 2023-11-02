Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tenaris Net Profit Falls on Americas Slowdown, Launches New Buyback Plan

Credit: JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock
Credit: JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

Italian steel pipe maker Tenaris late on Wednesday posted a 10% decline in third-quarter net profit due to a slowdown in North and South America and lower shipments to offshore projects and Argentina.

The company's shares were up 7.9% by 0833 GMT, on track for their biggest daily increase since February, as it also announced a $1.2 billion share buyback program citing "significant cash flow generation and strong balance sheet".

Its net profit fell to $547 million, while core profit (EBITDA) rose 6% to $1 billion in the quarter through September, including a $32 million one-off gain from a court decision on Venezuela's nationalized assets. This corresponded to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Tenaris said it expected its EBITDA margin to decline in the fourth quarter, reflecting lower prices in North and South America, while its free cash flow would "adjust to a lower EBITDA and a more stable working capital position".

The group, which produces pipes for oil and gas exploration, said it would pay an interim dividend of $0.20 per share on Nov. 22.

(Reuters - Reporting by Romolo Tosiani; editing by Milla Nissi)

Finance Pipelines Industry News Activity Oilfield Services

Related Offshore News

Credit; dvoevnore/AdobeStock

BP's $3.3B Profit Misses Forecast on Weak Gas
Credit: tanaonte/AdobeStock

Repsol's Adjusted Net Profit Falls on Lower Oil, Gas...

Sponsored

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

Suriname State-oil firm Says Petronas Exploration Well Shows Promise

Suriname State-oil firm Says P

Floating LIDAR Facilitates KREDO Offshore Wind Farm

Floating LIDAR Facilitates KRE

Hiring Event in Norfolk for NOAA Research Ship Jobs

Hiring Event in Norfolk for NO

US Postpones Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Auction Due to Litigation

US Postpones Gulf of Mexico Oi

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine