Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Crowley Names Guthman VP of Business Development for Wind Services

Christy Guthman (Photo: Crowley)
Christy Guthman (Photo: Crowley)

Crowley has named offshore wind veteran Christy Guthman as vice president of business development for its Wind Services business as the company grows in the clean, sustainable energy sector.

Guthman most recently served as executive general manager of sales and commercial operations for GE Offshore Wind. During her tenure there, she built the company’s North American sales, marketing and supply chain strategy. Guthman also worked as General Electric’s senior sales director for the western U.S. and Mexico.

“Christy Guthman will bring to Crowley her industry leadership and experience building effective sales and commercial teams, helping us reach our growth objective in the U.S. offshore wind industry,” said Bob Karl, senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Wind Services. “She is a proven leader and team player with a decorated business development background, and we are confident she will drive Crowley forward in advancing our wind energy goals.”

Guthman also served as a board member on the National Offshore Wind Research & Development Consortium and co-chair of the American Clean Power Association Wind Council.

Guthman obtained her Master of Business Administration from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in logistics management, marketing and Spanish from Central Michigan University.

Crowley Wind Services provides port and marine logistic solutions, including solutions for terminals and marshaling, vessel development and operation, engineering, project management and workforce development, throughout the U.S. wind lifecycle.

Offshore Industry News Offshore Wind North America Renewables Offshore jobs People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Interim BP CEO, Murray Auchincloss - Credit: BP

BP Assessing New York Wind Projects after $540M Writedown,...
Nysted wind farm - Credit: Plenz - Own work - CC BY 3.0 DEED via Wikimedia Commons

Europe's Offshore Wind Power Goal Hits New Snag: Security

Sponsored

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

US Offshore Wind Writedowns Seen Soaring with Orsted Earnings

US Offshore Wind Writedowns Se

DOF to Manage AHTS Duo Previously Owned by Havila Shipping

DOF to Manage AHTS Duo Previou

Transocean Posts $220M Q3 Loss. CEO Upbeat About 'Multi-Year' Offshore Drilling Industry Upcycle

Transocean Posts $220M Q3 Loss

Subsea 7 Bags 'Major' Contract Offshore Brazil

Subsea 7 Bags 'Major' Contract

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine