DNV Grants Stamp of Approval to SBM Offshore and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' Carbon Capture Solution for FPSOs

Classification society DNV has issued a statement of qualified technology to SBM Offshore for its carbon capture plant or CO2 capture solution for FPSOs developed in partnership with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The statement verifies that the designated technology is feasible for the intended application and that the technical claims are adequately substantiated. The statement is valid until September 15, 2027.

"This represents another milestone for SBM Offshore and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) in the maturity of the Carbon Capture Technology to be deployed on SBM Offshore’s EmissionZERO® FPSO," SBM Offshore said.

"The application was achieved thanks to the SBM Offshore-MHI partnership and the key support of Sulzer Chemtech," the Dutch FPSO leasing giant added.

The announcement of DNV's statement of qualified technology, follows an announcement made mid-September of the partnership between MHI and SBM Offshore confirming the technical feasibility and commercial readiness of CO2 capture technology.

It is estimated that the CO2 capture technology can reduce CO2 emissions from overall FPSO operations by up to 70%, SBM Offshore said in September.