Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Chevron's Mega Oil Deal More Expensive than Exxon's

A Hess platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Hess
A Hess platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Hess

Exxon Mobil's $59.5 billion deal to acquire oil and gas producer Pioneer Natural Resources may have been larger than Chevron's $53 billion agreement to buy Hess, but it is Chevron that is paying a loftier price tag.

Pioneer generates twice as much annual cash as Hess, but the all-stock transactions value Pioneer at just 6.35 times its 12-month cash flow compared with 11.65 times for Hess. 

This means Chevron is paying close to double the price for every dollar of acquired cash flow compared with Exxon.

The discrepancy shows how Chevron values Hess' production prospects more highly than Exxon values Pioneer's. 

Pioneer derives all its revenue from the U.S., specifically the country's biggest oilfield, the Permian shale basin in West Texas and eastern New Mexico, which currently has the most lucrative acreage but whose reserves are slowly dwindling. 

Hess, on the other hand, derives close to a quarter of its revenue from oil hot-spot Guyana, where low-cost offshore production from its Stabroek block continues to rise. 

Chevron is not present in Guyana and was keen to establish a foothold to catch up with Exxon, which is already the top producer in the South American country.   

Pioneer vs Hess deal https://tmsnrt.rs/3FuB9OS

Hess has a Guyana footprint, Pioneer has not https://tmsnrt.rs/3SaNPlB

(Reuters - Reporting by David French in New York / Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Marguerita Choy)

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Activity North America

Related Offshore News

FPSO vessel - Illustration only - Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock (Cropped)

Chevron to Buy Hess Corp for $53B in All-stock Deal
Credit: Quimey/AdobeSt

Pemex Agrees 7.82% Hike in Wages, Benefits with Union

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

VIDEO: Allseas Inaugurates New Barge for Shallow-water Offshore Construction

VIDEO: Allseas Inaugurates New

Eni Lifts Profit Guidance after Q3 Beats Expectations

Eni Lifts Profit Guidance afte

Finland Raises Gas Supply Risk Assessment Due to Pipeline Rupture

Finland Raises Gas Supply Risk

Exxon Posts $9.1 Billion Net Income, Down from Year-ago, Up 15% from Q2

Exxon Posts $9.1 Billion Net I

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine