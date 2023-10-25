Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vår Energi Says Goliat Field May Supply Gas to Hammerfest LNG

Goliat FPSO - Credit: Vår Energi
Goliat FPSO - Credit: Vår Energi

Vår Energi said on Wednesday it will decide next year whether to send natural gas from Norway's Goliat oil field in the Arctic Barents Sea to the nearby Hammerfest liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant for export to world markets. 

Oslo-listed Vår Energi, majority-owned by Italy's Eni, sees the Barents Sea as a key hub and a major part of the company's growth strategy.

Gas would be sent from Goliat via the pipeline from the adjacent Snoehvit field that currently feeds into Hammerfest LNG, Vaar said in a statement.

The Goliat field has since its 2016 startup only exported oil, while gas has been re-injected into the reservoir.

"To ensure optimal oil production in the future a solution for evacuation of gas from the reservoir is needed. This will contribute to extending the field lifetime," Vår Energi said.

Together with Goliat partner Equinor, Vår Energi will decide in the second half of 2024 whether to go ahead with the project. It did not provide an estimate for the investment required.

(Reuters - Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli)

Energy Industry News Activity FPSO Production Barents Sea

Related Offshore News

Credit: tanaonte/AdobeStock

Repsol's Adjusted Net Profit Falls on Lower Oil, Gas...
Credit: Vår Energi

Vår Energi Misses Q3 Forecast, Raises Output Guidance

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

VIDEO: Allseas Inaugurates New Barge for Shallow-water Offshore Construction

VIDEO: Allseas Inaugurates New

Eni Lifts Profit Guidance after Q3 Beats Expectations

Eni Lifts Profit Guidance afte

Finland Raises Gas Supply Risk Assessment Due to Pipeline Rupture

Finland Raises Gas Supply Risk

Exxon Posts $9.1 Billion Net Income, Down from Year-ago, Up 15% from Q2

Exxon Posts $9.1 Billion Net I

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine