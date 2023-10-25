TechnipFMC Wins Its Largest Flexible Pipe Deal in Gulf of Mexico

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC said Tuesday it had won a contract with Australia's Woodside Energy to manufacture flexible pipe for a deepwater oilfield development in Mexico.

Under the contract of an undisclosed value, the company will supply infield flowlines and jumpers for the Trion project in deepwater Mexico.



Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “We worked with Woodside to formulate the best technical solution for this milestone project. This contract is our largest flexible pipe award in the Gulf of Mexico to date, and builds upon the trust we have established with Woodside over many years of successful execution and delivery.”

Woodside made a final investment decision in June to develop the large Trion resource. The project will target the development of an estimated 479 MMboe of Best Estimate (2C) Contingent Resource (100%) of oil and gas.

The resource will be developed through a floating production unit (FPU) with an oil production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day. The FPU will be connected to a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel with a capacity of 950,000 barrels of oil.

Trion is located in a water depth of 2,500 meters, approximately 180 kilometers off the Mexican coastline and 30 kilometers south of the Mexico/US maritime border. Trion was discovered in 2012 by PEMEX. BHP Petroleum acquired an interest in 2017 which subsequently became part of Woodside’s portfolio in 2022.

Development of Trion will include the installation of an FPU, an FSO, and 18 wells (nine producers, seven water injectors and two gas injectors) drilled in the initial phase, with a total of 24 wells drilled over the life of the Trion project.

First oil is targeted for 2028. Woodside is operator with a 60% interest and PEMEX holds the remaining 40%. The forecast total capital expenditure is $7.2 billion.



