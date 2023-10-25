Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
China Willing to Provide Necessary Information on Baltic Sea Pipeline Probe

China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning’s Regular Press Conference on October 24, 2023 - Credit: China Foreign Ministry
China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning's Regular Press Conference on October 24, 2023 - Credit: China Foreign Ministry

China is willing to provide necessary information in accordance with international law regarding an investigation on damage to a Baltic Sea gas pipeline, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday at a regular press briefing.

The damage earlier this month is believed to have been caused by a ship dragging a large anchor along the seabed, but it was too early to tell if this was an accident or a deliberate act, Finnish police said on Tuesday.

   The authorities were investigating whether it belonged to a Chinese container vessel.

