Saudi oil giant Aramco's Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Tuesday he saw significant demand growth for oil, citing a possible resurgence in the Chinese economy and an aviation sector that remains below pre-pandemic levels.

He said a one-size-fits-all energy transition was not acceptable as it must take into account the economic maturity of different countries.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nadine Awadalla in Dubai and Pesha Magid in Riyadh Writing by Yousef Saba/Editing by Mark Potter)