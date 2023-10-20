Dutch Firm Provides Motion Compensation Solution for U.S. Offshore Wind Project

Following the installation of the first wind turbine at the U.S. first commercial-sized offshore wind farm project, Vineyard Wind 1, earlier this week, Dutch offshore technology company Barge Master shared how it contributed to the project.

Barge Master said: "The successful first feeder operation was accomplished in partnership with FOSS Offshore Wind, Seaqualize, GE, and DEME Offshore US. Barge Master’s cutting-edge motion compensation platforms played a pivotal role in maintaining the stability and safety of the tower sections for the GE Haliade X turbines."

These platforms compensate for the vessel motions, ensuring that the tower sections remain steady throughout the lifting process.

"Together with Seaqualize’s heave compensation tool, which compensates for the vertical movements, both technologies combined result in a seamless and safe lifting operation, additionally increasing the weather window significantly," Barge Master said.

Photo: Installation Jack-Up lifting of a 50 meter tower section from the BM-Feeder.

Credit: Barge Master

“We are extremely proud of our team’s exceptional performance in delivering a successful feeder operation for the Vineyard Wind 1 project,” said Martijn Koppert, CEO of Barge Master. “This achievement showcases our expertise in motion compensation solutions and highlights the value of our collaboration with DEME and strong U.S. parties like FOSS. Together, we are contributing to the development of clean energy in the United States.”

For this project Barge Master developed the ‘Heavy Feeder’ system, to compensate for the weight and height of the GE Haliade X Tower sections.

This system can compensate weights of up to 1500 tons in sea states of Hs 2,5 m. The hydraulic cylinders and drive and control of the system were delivered by Van Halteren Technologies. TWD was responsible for all detailed engineering of the platforms and foundations.

The Vineyard Wind offshore wind farm will consist of 62 GE Haliade X turbines, delivering electricity to 400.000 homes.

Credit: Barge Master