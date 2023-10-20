Final Turbine Hoisted Into Place at Innovative Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Offshore wind farm developer CrossWind said Friday it had installed the 69th and final wind turbine at the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm in the Dutch section of the North Sea.

The final turbine's three 97-meter-long blades were lifted into position on Thursday evening, October 19, around 11:00 PM.

According to Crosswind, a joint venture between Shell and Dutch utility company, Eneco, the wind farm will be one of the Netherlands' most innovative offshore wind parks, with innovations comprising floating offshore solar and a hydrogen plant.

Dutch offshore installation services firm Van Oord started installing the foundations of the offshore wind farm in October 2022.

"With the final wind turbine installed within a year, CrossWind’s contractor is on track to make Hollandse Kust Noord one of the fastest-installed wind parks of its kind," CrossWind said. Credit: CrossWind

The wind farm remains on track for completion by the end of this year, with final testing and commissioning works set to continue over the next few weeks.

When fully operational, CrossWind’s 69 turbines, supplied by Siemens Gamesa, will operate in 11 MW power mode and comprise 759 MW of installed wind-powered capacity, generating at least 3.3 TWh per year.

This annual green electricity production will fulfill some 2.8% of the electricity demand in the Netherlands and is equivalent to the energy consumption of approximately 1 million households.

Worth noting, the first electricity was produced from the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm back in July.