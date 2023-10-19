Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Greenpeace Loses Legal Challenge to UK's New North Sea Oil and Gas Licenses

Credit; Александр Павлов/AdobeStock
Britain's decision to authorize new licenses for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea was lawful, London's High Court ruled on Thursday, dismissing a legal challenge by Greenpeace. 

The environmental campaign group had argued Britain's failure to assess the greenhouse gases produced by consuming oil and gas – so-called end-use or downstream emissions – rendered its offshore energy plan unlawful. 

But lawyers representing Britain's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said at a hearing in July that ministers were not required to assess end-use emissions, though they nonetheless considered them. 

Judge David Holgate rejected Greenpeace's case in a written ruling on Thursday. 

Last year, Britain held its first oil and gas exploration licensing round since 2019, with a view to boosting domestic hydrocarbon output as Europe weans itself off Russian fuel. Britain says domestic oil and gas production is key to its plan to improve energy security – and that doing so is consistent with its target of net zero by 2050.

(Reuters - Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)

Energy Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Regulations

