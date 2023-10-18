Eirin Development: Equinor Selects Moreld Apply for Gina Krog Topside Upgrades

Norwegian engineering firm Moreld Apply has won a topside tie-in contract with the Norwegian oil firm Equinor in relation to its Eirin offshore field development.

Two new wells from the Eirin field will be tied back to the Gina Krog platform through a flexible flowline. To be able to process the wet gas, several topside modifications are needed. The work consists of modifications to the existing facilities in addition to the integration of new equipment.

Moreld Apply's main scope includes a new inlet cooler and separator for wet gas; metering for both gas and liquids; pull-in and hang-off of a new umbilical from Eirin; new HPU and MEG skids for subsea supply; and hook-up operation for subsea power and control.

The project's anticipated scope entails approximately 220,000 manhours, and work has already started, with completion expected by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Nine Andresen, VP Maintenance & Modifications, adds, "Together with Equinor, we have matured Eirin in record time. The contract format in FLX promotes efficiency, high innovation,and collaboration. We are now planning to deliver the project ready for production start as early as 2025, a challenging but essential contribution to delivering necessary energy with associated low emissions to Europe."

Moreld Apply defines this award as a significant contract worth 0.5 to 1.5 billion Norwegian kroner.

The Eirin gas field, discovered in 1978, holds estimated recoverable reserves of 27.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, with natural gas as the predominant component.