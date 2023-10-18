Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eirin Development: Equinor Selects Moreld Apply for Gina Krog Topside Upgrades

©Equinor
©Equinor

Norwegian engineering firm Moreld Apply has won a topside tie-in contract with the Norwegian oil firm Equinor in relation to its Eirin offshore field development.

Two new wells from the Eirin field will be tied back to the Gina Krog platform through a flexible flowline. To be able to process the wet gas, several topside modifications are needed. The work consists of modifications to the existing facilities in addition to the integration of new equipment.

Moreld Apply's main scope includes a new inlet cooler and separator for wet gas; metering for both gas and liquids; pull-in and hang-off of a new umbilical from Eirin; new HPU and MEG skids for subsea supply; and hook-up operation for subsea power and control.

The project's anticipated scope entails approximately 220,000 manhours, and work has already started, with completion expected by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Nine Andresen, VP Maintenance & Modifications, adds, "Together with Equinor, we have matured Eirin in record time. The contract format in FLX promotes efficiency, high innovation,and collaboration. We are now planning to deliver the project ready for production start as early as 2025, a challenging but essential contribution to delivering necessary energy with associated low emissions to Europe."

Moreld Apply defines this award as a significant contract worth 0.5 to 1.5 billion Norwegian kroner.

The Eirin gas field, discovered in 1978, holds estimated recoverable reserves of 27.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, with natural gas as the predominant component.

Energy Engineering Industry News Activity Europe Production

Related Offshore News

Credit: SBM Offshore

VIDEO: Three Floating Wind Turbines Installed Offshore...
Remi Eriksen - Credit: DNV

Global Energy Transition Hasn't Truly Started Yet as...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

Norwegian Navy Shadows Chinese Vessel Probed over Baltic Pipeline Damage

Norwegian Navy Shadows Chinese

Shell's Australian FLNG Facility Poised for Mid-November Restart

Shell's Australian FLNG Facili

Australia's Woodside Misses Q3 Revenue Estimate, Narrows Full-year Output Forecast

Australia's Woodside Misses Q3

Eirin Development: Equinor Selects Moreld Apply for Gina Krog Topside Upgrades

Eirin Development: Equinor Sel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine