Cameroon: FLNG Hilli Episeyo Transfers 100th Cargo

Credit: Keppel (File image)
Credit: Keppel (File image)

Golar LNG said Monday that its FLNG Hilli Episeyo (“Hilli”) offhshore Cameroon, had successfully offloaded its 100th LNG cargo on Saturday October 14th.

"As the world’s first FLNG conversion that also introduced Cameroon as the world’s 20th LNG exporting nation in 2018, Hilli has maintained market leading commercial uptime since her contract start-up," Golar LNG said.

The 100th cargo was loaded onto LNG carrier MV Energy Integrity.

Golar CEO Karl-Fredrik Staubo said: “The unrivaled track record of first-class operations for a pioneering vessel is a significant achievement and a testimony to the near 5 ½ years of close and constructive co-operation between Golar, Perenco, and the government of Cameroon. 

"We see the proven capabilities of FLNG as increasingly valuable in today’s energy market, enabling monetization of associated and stranded gas reserves, and catering to a world dependent on energy diversification for energy security. We look forward to maintaining this strong operational track record and collaborative partnership.”

FLNG Hilli (Hilli Episeyo) is located offshore Kribi, Cameroon. Its customers are the oil and gas company Perenco and Cameroon’s national oil firm, Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH). 

The vessel, Africa's first FLNG in operation and the world’s first converted FLNG, started operations in 2018.

