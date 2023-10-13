Mozambique Offshore Gas Fields Huge Opportunity for Country, Italy PM says

The gas fields discovered offshore Mozambique represent a huge opportunity for the development of the African country, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said during a visit with the head of Italian energy group Eni.

Speaking after a meeting with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, Meloni said that Eni was the best example of the economic cooperation between Italy and Mozambique.

Eni - which is present in the African country as the operator of a floating liquefied natural gas project (LNG) - hopes to reach a final investment decision on its second floating project by the end of June next year, two sources directly involved with the project told Reuters this week.

Meloni also said that 70% of Italy's climate fund, or about 3 billion euros ($3.16 billion), will be reserved for Africa.

($1 = 0.9507 euros)

(Reuters - Reporting by Angelo Amante and Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)