Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Mozambique Offshore Gas Fields Huge Opportunity for Country, Italy PM says

Coral Sul FLNG - Credit: Eni (File image)
Coral Sul FLNG - Credit: Eni (File image)

The gas fields discovered offshore Mozambique represent a huge opportunity for the development of the African country, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said during a visit with the head of Italian energy group Eni. 

Speaking after a meeting with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, Meloni said that Eni was the best example of the economic cooperation between Italy and Mozambique. 

Eni - which is present in the African country as the operator of a floating liquefied natural gas project (LNG) - hopes to reach a final investment decision on its second floating project by the end of June next year, two sources directly involved with the project told Reuters this week. 

Meloni also said that 70% of Italy's climate fund, or about 3 billion euros ($3.16 billion), will be reserved for Africa.

($1 = 0.9507 euros)

(Reuters - Reporting by Angelo Amante and Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)

LNG Vessels Activity Production Gas Africa

Related Offshore News

Tamar Platform - Credit: III Production media via Delek Group (File Image)

Chevron Halts Exports Through Major Subsea Pipeline...
Chevron Wheatstone Platform - Credit: Chevron Australia

Chevron Australia LNG Workers Back Strike Threat in Second...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Offshore Wind By the Numbers: A Look at an Emerging Market

Floating Offshore Wind By the

Current News

Mozambique Offshore Gas Fields Huge Opportunity for Country, Italy PM says

Mozambique Offshore Gas Fields

VIDEO: Three Floating Wind Turbines Installed Offshore France

VIDEO: Three Floating Wind Tur

Chevron Halts Exports Through Major Subsea Pipeline Between Israel and Egypt

Chevron Halts Exports Through

BP Says Bid to Acquire Stake in Israel's NewMed on Track

BP Says Bid to Acquire Stake i

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine