Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Gas Prices Rise in Europe on Australia LNG Strikes, Middle East Tension Fears

Chevron Wheatstone Platform - Credit: Chevron Australia
Chevron Wheatstone Platform - Credit: Chevron Australia

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose on Monday morning as workers at Chevron liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities voted to restart strikes, expectations of colder weather, and amid fears of tension in the Middle East region.

The Dutch November contract rose by 3.37 euros to 41.60 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1025 GMT, while the December contract was 1.68 euros higher at 44.78 euros/MWh.

The British day-ahead contract rose by 11.50 pence to its highest level in seven days - 91.00 pence per therm. The November contract was up 6.75 pence at 101.25 p/therm.

Workers at Chevron's two LNG facilities in Western Australia voted to restart strikes on Friday, with unions accusing the U.S. oil major of reneging on a deal that ended strikes last month.

Chevron must be given seven business days notice before strikes can begin and unions said they plan to file the notice on Monday.

"Obviously, the return of concerns on Australian LNG is challenging the bearish momentum. But we believe the price increase is temporary and that for the moment prices remain within the limits of market volatility," said analysts at Engie EnergyScan.

There are also fears about a wider conflict in the Middle East due to military clashes between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. Oil prices rose more than 2%.  

Temperatures in Britain and north-west Europe are expected to drop later this week which could raise demand for heating, while wind speeds are expected to be variable, LSEG data showed.

Meanwhile, the Baltic connector pipeline between Finland and Estonia was shut on Sunday due to a suspected leak. Repairing it could take months or more if a puncture is confirmed, Finnish gas system operator Gasgrid said.

France's gas grid operators said on Monday that the country should have sufficient gas supplies even if there is severe cold weather this winter but substantial imports of LNG and further imports from Spain will be needed, along with smart storage management and relatively low consumption levels on par with last year's.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract inched up 0.25 euro to 80.71 euros a tonne.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nina Chestney)

LNG Middle East Industry News Activity Europe Gas Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Chevron Wheatstone Platform - Credit: Chevron Australia

Chevron Australia LNG Workers Back Strike Threat in Second...
The Geng North discovery is adjacent to the Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD). Image Credit: Chevron Indonesia

Eni's Geng North-1 Well Reveals Massive Gas Find Offshore...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed v

Current News

Output Disruption in Israel to Have Limited Impact on Europe Gas prices- Goldman

Output Disruption in Israel to

Jan De Nul's 'Voltaire' Installs First Turbine at World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Project

Jan De Nul's 'Voltaire' Instal

Viking Supply Ships Secures Long Term Contract for Far Senator AHTS Vessel in Australia

Viking Supply Ships Secures Lo

Unmanned Surface Vessel Set to Transform Subsea IMR & Offshore Survey Work

Unmanned Surface Vessel Set to

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine