Shaun Henry Joins Archer Knight

Shaun Henry - Credit: Archer Knight/AdobeStock
Shaun Henry - Credit: Archer Knight/AdobeStock

Archer Knight, a market intelligence and consultancy firm headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, specializing in the offshore energy sector, has appointed Shaun Henry to its board as a non-executive director.

"Bringing a wealth of experience from the oil and gas industry, Mr. Henry will provide pivotal guidance on exploration and production (E&P) and contractor strategies and play a crucial role in representing the interests of the investors," Archer Knight said.

Henry previously worked for Dana Petroleum, Amec Foster Wheeler, Bibby Offshore, and Subsea 7. 

"He brings a diverse skillset – particularly in stakeholder management, operations and project execution," Archer Knight said.

Henry said: "I'm genuinely delighted to be joining the team at Archer Knight Holdings Limited. It's an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to contributing my insights and expertise to help shape its future."

David Sheret, Co-founder of Archer Knight, echoed the sentiment, commenting, "Shaun embodies the energy and talent we’ve been seeking. His vast experience and expertise will be instrumental as we continue to evolve and internationalize the business."

Recently, Archer Knight, merged with Energy Maritime Associates, a Singapore-based floating energy market intelligence specialist.


Industry News Activity People & Companies

