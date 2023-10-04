Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BW Ideol Secures EUR 17.88M Investment

Credit: BW Ideol
Credit: BW Ideol

BW Ideol AS, a floating offshore wind foundation developer, and ADEME Investissement, a state-owned French financier of innovative infrastructure projects, have today completed the first financial closing following an earlier agreement for EUR 40 million in funding from ADEME Investissement for BW Ideol's project development activities.

The first financial closing was completed as planned with an initial investment of EUR 17.88 million in a newly created subsidiary, BW Ideol Projects Company SAS.

Following the first closing, BW Ideol owns 75.81% of the project company. ADEME Investissement will increase its holding over time as part of the announced EUR 40 million funding agreement. BW Ideol manages the development company through a service agreement.

Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: Igor Hotinsky/AdobeStock

ANALYSIS-Has Britain Lost Its Climate Crown?
Credit: Thomas/AdobeStock

US to Complete Offshore Wind Auctions on Schedule in 2024,...

Sponsored

ORCHESTRATING OFFSHORE VESSEL CONNECTIVITY WITH FLEET REACH

ORCHESTRATING OFFSHORE VESSEL CONNECTIVITY WITH FLEET REACH

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Current News

Trinidad Doubles Shallow-Water Energy Auction

Trinidad Doubles Shallow-Water Energy Auction

New England States Buy Offshore Wind Power as US Industry Struggles

New England States Buy Offshore Wind Power as US Industry Struggles

Exxon Mobil Finds Buyer for Adriatic LNG Terminal Stake

Exxon Mobil Finds Buyer for Adriatic LNG Terminal Stake

Nauticus Robotics to Acquire 3D at Depth in $34M All-stock Deal

Nauticus Robotics to Acquire 3D at Depth in $34M All-stock Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine