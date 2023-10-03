Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PTTEP May Seek Extension for Myanmar Gas Fields

Credit: PTTEP
Credit: PTTEP

Thai oil and gas giant PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) may extend its contracts for two gas fields in neighboring Myanmar when one ends in 2028 and the other in about 20 years, its chief executive said on Monday.

PTTEP also bid for two of three blocks on offer in Thailand and expects to produce gas from them in two years, Montri Rawanchaikul told Reuters on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi's flagship energy industry conference, ADIPEC.

Thailand is facing dwindling gas production at its Erawan field, which PTTEP took over from Chevron after the American oil major operated it for 40 years.

The field, which in 2019 produced 1,200 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas, at handover produced between 250-300 mmscfd following delays to the transfer. It reached about 400 mmscfd in mid-2023, and PTTEP aims for it to reach 800 mmscfd in output by April next year.

"And then we put a lot of exploration effort in Malaysia as well because we believe that we still have gas in Malaysia, and Malaysia can actually turn the gas into LNG to export" using liquefaction terminals, Rawanchaikul said.

In Myanmar, PTTEP wants to extend its contracts for its two fields to maintain energy security, as its operations there produce the equivalent of about 50% of Myanmar's electricity consumption and 20% of Thailand's.

"We are not looking for expansion, we're just looking for securing the gas in need for Thailand and Myanmar," Rawanchaikul said.

Thailand currently needs to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) for roughly 40% of its consumption, which is about 4,000 mmscfd, he said.

PTTEP's ongoing exploration is not "enough because we still need to import LNG, so we have to continue exploring for new areas," Rawanchaikul added.


 (Reuters - Reporting by Yousef SabaEditing by Mark Potter)

Energy Industry News Activity Production Asia

Related Offshore News

The Geng North discovery is adjacent to the Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD). Image Credit: Chevron Indonesia

Eni's Geng North-1 Well Reveals Massive Gas Find Offshore...
Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Malaysian FPSO Firm Bumi Armada Gets Hold of Indonesian...

Sponsored

Register Now: Challenges and Opportunities of Remote Operations Webinar

Register Now: Challenges and Opportunities of Remote Operations Webinar

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Current News

Norway: OKEA's First Operated Offshore Development Starts Production

Norway: OKEA's First Operated Offshore Development Starts Production

Brunei Shell Petroleum Seeks Damages in Arbitration Against Sapura Fabrication, Sapura Offshore

Brunei Shell Petroleum Seeks Damages in Arbitration Against Sapura Fabrication, Sapura Offshore

Petrobras to Invest Some $300M to Drill Two Potiguar Basin Wells - Exec

Petrobras to Invest Some $300M to Drill Two Potiguar Basin Wells - Exec

Dyna-Mac to Construct FPSO Topsides for Unnamed Client

Dyna-Mac to Construct FPSO Topsides for Unnamed Client

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine