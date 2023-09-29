Baker Hughes Lands Two Contracts with Vår Energi for Norwegian Offshore Work

Oilfield services giant Baker Hughes said Friday it had secured two 'major' contracts from the Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi.

The first contract, a nine-year engagement, is for well intervention. In addition to the interventions scope, Baker Hughes will supply all exploration logging solutions to help Vår Energi further develop their prospects in the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The second contract with Vår Energi is to deliver a bespoke Balder field vertical tree system, a Baker Hughes technology selected for the complexities of this field. This agreement spans 15 years.

The contract includes the support for existing Balder legacy wells and any future developments in the Balder area.

“Baker Hughes has an extensive and successful history of creating value for customers in Norway and the North Sea,” said Maria Claudia Borras, executive vice president, Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes.

“The two long-term contract awards from Vår Energi enable us to deploy our superior portfolio not only in well intervention, but also in exploration logging and subsea production. Combining our technology, our exceptional regional expertise, and our dedication to a world-class customer experience ensures successful outcomes for both companies.”

Financial details were not disclosed.