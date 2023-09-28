Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Breidablikk Oil Field Gears Up for Production Start-up as NPD Grants Consent

Preparations under way for start-up of the Breidablikk field in the North Sea in October. (Illustration: Equinor)

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted consent for the start-up of production from the Equinor-operated Breidablikk field in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

According to NPD, which will change its name to Norwegian Offshore Directorate from January 1, 2023, production from the Breidablikk development is expected to start in October.

Breidablikk is an offshore il field situated ten kilometres northeast of the Grane field, west of Haugesund. Equinor is the operator, while Vår Energi , ConocoPhillips, and Petoro are partners.

The field is a subsea development with four subsea templates, each with six well slots.

Breidablikk contains around 30 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil (approx. 190 million barrels of oil). Total investments are around NOK 19 billion (currently around $1,77 billion).

As for the project name, in Norse mythology Breidablikk is the home of the god Baldr (or Baldur).

