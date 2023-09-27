Malaysian Firm Clinches $300 Million Offshore Platform Contract in Angola

Malaysia-based firm Sapura Energy has secured an offshore platform transportation and installation contract in Angola.

The contract, with Azule Energy, an Angolan joint venture between Eni and BP, is worth around $300 million and is related to Angola Northern Gas Complex (NGC) Project.

Under the contract, Sapura Energy will provide engineering services, transportation & installation, and other activities related to for the Quiluma and Maboqueiro Platform for the Angola NGC Project.

The work is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The contracts were signed by Sapura Energy subsidiaries Sapura Offshore, Sapura Energy DMCC, and Sapura Energy Engineering & Construction.

The Q&M project includes two offshore wellhead platforms, an onshore gas processing plant and a connection to the Angola LNG plant for the marketing of condensates and gas via LNG cargoes.

Azule Energy said last year after the FID that the first gas was planned for 2026 and with expected production of 330 mmscf/day at plateau (approximately 4 billion cubic meters/year).

The contracts of an an overall value of around 1 billion US dollars were awarded last year to Saipem for the Onshore Plant EPC Contract; Saipem for the Quiluma Platform EPC Contract; JV Gruppo Antonini/Proger/Kerry Logistics for the Maboqueiro Platform EPC Contract, and Baker Hughes for the supply of Turbocompressors.



