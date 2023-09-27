Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Malaysian Firm Clinches $300 Million Offshore Platform Contract in Angola

Illustration only - Credit: KRUTOPIMAGES/AdobeStock
Illustration only - Credit: KRUTOPIMAGES/AdobeStock

Malaysia-based firm Sapura Energy has secured an offshore platform transportation and installation contract in Angola.

The contract, with Azule Energy, an Angolan joint venture between Eni and BP, is worth around $300 million and is related to Angola Northern Gas Complex  (NGC) Project.

Under the contract, Sapura Energy will provide engineering services, transportation & installation, and other activities related to for the Quiluma and Maboqueiro Platform for the Angola NGC Project. 

The work is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026. 

The contracts were signed by Sapura Energy subsidiaries Sapura Offshore, Sapura Energy DMCC, and Sapura Energy Engineering & Construction.

The Q&M project includes two offshore wellhead platforms, an onshore gas processing plant and a connection to the Angola LNG plant for the marketing of condensates and gas via LNG cargoes. 

Azule Energy said last year after the FID that the first gas was planned for 2026 and with expected production of 330 mmscf/day at plateau (approximately 4 billion cubic meters/year).

The contracts of an an overall value of around 1 billion US dollars were awarded last year to Saipem for the Onshore Plant EPC Contract;  Saipem for the Quiluma Platform EPC Contract; JV Gruppo Antonini/Proger/Kerry Logistics for the Maboqueiro Platform EPC Contract, and Baker Hughes for the supply of Turbocompressors.

Energy Engineering Industry News Activity Production Africa

Related Offshore News

Goliat platform in the Barents Sea Credit: Vår Energi (File image)

HitecVision Sells 6.3% Stake in Vår Energi for $423M
The development concept for the Rosebank field includes the redeployment and reuse of the existing Petrojarl Knarr FPSO owned by Altera - Credit: Aker Solutions (file photo)

Rosebank Oil Field Project Approval Highly Likely This...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Video

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Current News

TotalEnergies Announces Positive Well Results Offshore Namibia

TotalEnergies Announces Positive Well Results Offshore Namibia

GEOS to Sell VOS Sugar Offshore Vessel at 'Substantial Profit'

GEOS to Sell VOS Sugar Offshore Vessel at 'Substantial Profit'

Malaysian Firm Clinches $300 Million Offshore Platform Contract in Angola

Malaysian Firm Clinches $300 Million Offshore Platform Contract in Angola

Shell CEO Comes Under Pressure from Within on Renewables Shift

Shell CEO Comes Under Pressure from Within on Renewables Shift

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine