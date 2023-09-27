Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BOEM Postpones Oil and Gas Lease Sale 261

© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock
© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

The U.S. Interior Department's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) said on Tuesday it will postpone its next sale of oil leases in the Gulf of Mexico.

The agency said it will not hold Lease Sale 261 on September 27, 2023, as originally planned as a result of last week's ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ordering an expansion of acreage being offered after BOEM earlier reduced the area in an effort to protect an endangered whale species.

"The order allows time for a more orderly lease sale process," BOEM said.

BOEM said it will include lease blocks that were previously excluded due to concerns regarding potential impacts to the Rice’s whale distribution in the Gulf of Mexico. BOEM added it will also remove portions of a related stipulation meant to address potential impacts to Rice’s whale from the lease terms for the leases that may be issued as a result of Lease Sale 261. 

BOEM said it plans to hold Lease Sale 261 no later than November 8, 2023, to comply with the Appeals Court ruling. A revised Final Notice of Sale will be issued in the coming days.

Legal Offshore Energy Activity North America

Related Offshore News

Credit: javarman/AdobeStock

Mexico's First Offshore LNG Plant to Receive Final Piece...
Credit: Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

U.S. Judge Orders Expansion of Gulf of Mexico Oil Lease...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Video

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Current News

TotalEnergies Announces Positive Well Results Offshore Namibia

TotalEnergies Announces Positive Well Results Offshore Namibia

GEOS to Sell VOS Sugar Offshore Vessel at 'Substantial Profit'

GEOS to Sell VOS Sugar Offshore Vessel at 'Substantial Profit'

Malaysian Firm Clinches $300 Million Offshore Platform Contract in Angola

Malaysian Firm Clinches $300 Million Offshore Platform Contract in Angola

Shell CEO Comes Under Pressure from Within on Renewables Shift

Shell CEO Comes Under Pressure from Within on Renewables Shift

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine