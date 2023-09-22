Dry Well for Aker BP, Equinor in Norwegian North Sea

The Norwegian oil company Equinor has drilled a dry well in production license 035 in the North Sea, offshore Norway, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said Friday.

"Equinor Energy is concluding the drilling of exploration well 30/11-15 in the North Sea. The well is dry," the NPD said.

Equinor used Odfjell Drilling's “Deepsea Stavanger” semi-submersible drilling rig, to drill the well about 25 km southwest of the Oseberg field in the North Sea and 150 km west of Bergen.

Equinor has drilled the well on behalf of Aker BP, which is the operator of the production license. The two companies each hold a 50% ownership interest in the license.

This is the 14th exploration well in production licence 035, which was awarded in 1969. Munin was discovered in 2011, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in June 2023. Following the Munin discovery, an additional seven exploration wells have been drilled in this production licence, three of which have resulted in discoveries.



Geological information

The primary exploration target for the well was to prove petroleum in Lower Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Statfjord Group. The secondary target was sampling and logging previously proven petroleum deposits from the Middle Jurassic Brent Group.

The Well 30/11-15 encountered the Statfjord Group at about 382 meters, with reservoir rocks totaling 58 meters with poor reservoir quality. Data acquisition was carried out.

The well encountered the Brent Group with reservoir properties and hydrocarbon columns as expected. The discovery in well 30/11-8 S was proven in 2011. Data acquisition was also carried out in the Brent Group.

Well 30/11-15 was drilled to a vertical depth of 4620 meters below sea level and was terminated in the Eiriksson Formation in the Lower Jurassic.

The water depth at the site is 106 meters. The well has now been permanently plugged and abandoned. Credit: NPD