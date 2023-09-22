Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

HitecVision Sells 6.3% Stake in Vår Energi for $423M

September 22, 2023

Goliat platform in the Barents Sea Credit: Vår Energi (File image)
Goliat platform in the Barents Sea Credit: Vår Energi (File image)

Norway's HitecVision said on Friday it has sold a 6.3% stake in oil and gas group Vaar Energi VAR.OL for 4.56 billion Norwegian crowns ($423 million), reducing its ownership in the company to 14.4%.

The sale at 29 crowns per share came at a 9.4% discount to Thursday's closing price of 32 Norwegian crowns.

Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI, Vaar's majority owner, separately said it did not plan to reduce its 63.04% stake, and that the HitecVision sale would increase Vaar's share liquidity, making it more attractive to international investors.

($1 = 10.7714 Norwegian crowns)

(Reuters - Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Production

Related Offshore News

Johan Castberg quayside at Aker Solutions, Stord (Photo: Øyvind Gravås/Equinor)

Johan Castberg Project Costs Rise. First Oil Still on...
Pilot development concept - Credit: Orcadian / File image

Orcadian in Farm-Out Talks with North Sea Operator for...

Insight

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

Video

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Current News

Erdogan Says Turkey, Israel to Take Steps in Energy Drilling Soon

Erdogan Says Turkey, Israel to Take Steps in Energy Drilling Soon

BP, Shell Reach Agreement with Trinidad to Explore Deepwater Blocks

BP, Shell Reach Agreement with Trinidad to Explore Deepwater Blocks

HitecVision Sells 6.3% Stake in Vår Energi for $423M

HitecVision Sells 6.3% Stake in Vår Energi for $423M

Strike Ends at Chevron's Australian LNG Facilities

Strike Ends at Chevron's Australian LNG Facilities

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine