BP's Kate Thomson Steps into Interim CFO Role

Oil major BP has appointed Kate Thomson as interim chief financial officer.

Thomson's appointment follows the appointment last week of Murray Auchincloss as interim BP chief executive officer, following the resignation of Bernard Looney from the CEO position.

Thomson is currently bp’s senior vice president, finance for Production & Operations, responsible for the financial stewardship of and commercial partnering with the business globally.

She has been with BP for 19 years, previously holding a number of senior financial roles, including Group Treasurer and Head of Group Tax.

Murray Auchincloss, BP’s interim chief executive officer said: “Kate’s experience and skills make her ideally suited to take on the role of interim CFO. She brings deep technical knowledge together with a detailed understanding of bp, and has a first-class track record of leadership across our finance function. I look forward to working alongside her as we continue to deliver bp’s strategy.”

Before joining BP in 2004, Thomson had worked in professional services firms including with Ernst & Young in M&A tax and as Group Head of Tax for Charter plc. Kate has been a member of the board of Aker BP for the past seven years and also serves on the boards of a number of BP Group companies. She is a qualified chartered accountant.



