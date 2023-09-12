Seabird Exploration Secures New 2D Contract in Eastern Hemisphere

Norwegian marine seismic survey services firm Seabird Exploration has signed a Letter of Award for a 2D contract in the Eastern Hemisphere with a repeat client.

The duration of the contract is expected to be around three months. Pending customary permitting and prefunding approvals, the contract is expected to start in mid Q4 2023.

No further details on the identity of the client or on the exact location of the survey.

Eagle Explorer Wins Further Work

SeaBird Exploration also referred to its May 10 2023 press release regarding an OBN source contract for the Eagle Explorer vessel.

This contract has been extended by about one month and is now expected to be completed in late September. The Special Periodic Survey guided to start in September 2023 has now been moved by approximately one month.

"Consequently, Q3 utilization will be higher than previously guided while the guided SPS downtime will move from Q3 to Q4 2023," SeaBird Exploration said.

In the second quarter of 2023, the Eagle Explorer mobilized and started an OBN source contract in South East Asia.

SeaBird's second vessel, the Fulmar Explorer, was employed for OBN work in the US Gulf of Mexico.

In July, Seabird signed a "transformational" two-year contract for Fulmar Explorer with a repeat tier 1 client, which will keep the vessel occupied until September 2025.