Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Guyana Economy to Expand 38% in 2023 on 'Unparalleled' Oil Growth -IMF

September 12, 2023

An FPSO offshore Guyana - (File photo: Hess Corp)
An FPSO offshore Guyana - (File photo: Hess Corp)

Guyana's economy will boom again this year as it grows by an expected 38% thanks to "unparalleled" oil sector expansion, according to a forecast from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released on Monday.

The latest 2023 estimate follows real gross domestic product (GDP) expansion of 62% in the South American country last year, which was the highest level of economic growth in the world.

The international lender predicted crude oil output will expand quickly with three new fields coming online from next year through 2027, following a series of major discoveries in recent years.

"The outlook for medium-term growth is better than ever," the IMF noted in a statement. "The Guyanese economy continues to grow very rapidly, supported by the government's modernization plans, including the unparalleled oil sector expansion."

Guyana is also seeing fast-paced economic expansion beyond its surging energy industry, as it posted first-half 2023 real non-oil GDP growth of more than 12%, according to the IMF statement.


 (Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Jamie Freed)

Energy Industry News Activity Production South America

Related Offshore News

Montara Venture FPSO - Credit: Jadestone

Montara Venture FPSO Resumes Production
Credit:Julian/AdobeStock

GHG Emissions from UK Offshore Oil and Gas Sector Dropped...

Insight

Why the Offshore Wind Power Industry has Hit Turbulence?

Why the Offshore Wind Power Industry has Hit Turbulence?

Video

CEO in Focus: Chris Gibson, VideoRay

CEO in Focus: Chris Gibson, VideoRay

Current News

Guyana Economy to Expand 38% in 2023 on 'Unparalleled' Oil Growth -IMF

Guyana Economy to Expand 38% in 2023 on 'Unparalleled' Oil Growth -IMF

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Siem Topaz Vessel's Contract in Taiwan Extended to Q4 2024

Siem Topaz Vessel's Contract in Taiwan Extended to Q4 2024

Valaris Secures $65 Million in New Offshore Drilling Contracts

Valaris Secures $65 Million in New Offshore Drilling Contracts

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine