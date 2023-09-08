Taiwan: Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Farm Reaches Commercial Operation Date

Formosa 2 offshore wind project in Taiwan has achieved commercial operation date (COD), becoming the first Round 2 offshore wind project in Taiwan to reach this milestone.

The Formosa 2 offshore wind project is a joint development project by JERA (49%), Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group (26%), and Synera Renewable Energy (25%). GIG is supported by its portfolio company, Corio Generation.

"This marks a significant milestone for the project, entering the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) phase," the consortium said in a press release Friday.

The project completed the installation of all 47 wind turbines in January 2023 and achieved full grid connection in March.

"Reaching COD is a pivotal moment for this project-financed investment, affirming the confidence of Formosa 2’s shareholders and lenders," the consortium said.

Formosa 2 has set up and established O&M facilities in both Taichung City and Taichung Port. This includes a state-of-the-art control center, 24/7 monitoring and specialized maintenance teams.

Tiemen Maebe, Project Director of Formosa 2 stated, “Formosa 2 is proud to be the first Round 2 offshore wind farm in Taiwan to achieve COD, propelling Taiwan's offshore wind development forward. Our gratitude extends to shareholders, local and government partners, contractors, our financial partners, and the entire project team. Formosa 2 is ready to generate clean energy and support Taiwan’s energy transition.”

Nathalie Oosterlinck, Managing Executive Officer & Head of Global Renewable Energy Division JERA stated, "The achievement of commercial operations for Formosa 2 marks a significant milestone in Taiwan's energy transition. Along this construction journey, JERA has demonstrated our unwavering commitment and has established a diverse and experienced team. Leveraging this strong foundation, we are not only providing clean energy to businesses and households in Taiwan through Formosa 1 and Formosa 2 but also ensuring their seamless and efficient operation. We would like to express our gratitude to all stakeholders who have supported us. We were able to achieve this result through great collaboration.

Dr. Jeffrey Chen, Chair of Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group (GIG), Taiwan, said, “Reaching commercial operation is an important achievement for Formosa 2 that marks another major step in Taiwan’s green energy transition, we are delighted to have played a part in making it happen. Together with our on the ground specialist Corio Generation, we look forward to continuing investing in wind energy and progressing other offshore wind projects that will deliver more clean and reliable energy to the local communities in Taiwan.”

Lucas Lin, chairperson of Synera Renewable Energy (SRE), stated, “Formosa 2 is the second offshore wind project SRE participated in and delivered. We’re proud to see it entering commercial operation and unfolding a new chapter of offshore wind development for Taiwan. SRE has played an integral role in all stages of Taiwan’s offshore wind development. Looking forward, we will dedicate ourselves to delivering Formosa 4 on schedule and to specification and joining the next auction with a new project combination – Formosa 6 and Formosa 7. We aspire to turn us over a decade of experience and expertise to good account in neighboring markets and drive the net-zero transition for the Asia-Pacific.”



