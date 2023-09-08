Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Spencer Takes the Helm as Managing Director at Norwegian Oil Firm DNO

September 8, 2023

Credit:Timon/AdobeStock
The Norwegian oil and gas DNO has appointed Christopher Spencer as Managing Director as Bjørn Dale steps down as part of a planned management transition initiated last year.

Spencer has been DNO’s Chief Operating Officer since 2021. Before joining DNO six years ago, he served as chief executive of Rocksource ASA and in various commercial and technical roles at Royal Dutch Shell and BP. He is a Chartered Engineer with the Institution of Chemical Engineers in the United Kingdom.

Dale joined DNO in 2011 as a corporate lawyer prior to his appointments as General Counsel and Managing Director. He will continue to advise the DNO on legal and commercial matters for a period of six months following Spencer’s appointment effective September 8, 2023.

“Chris will provide strong leadership as DNO builds up its position in the North Sea even as he continues to be fully engaged in driving our operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and Côte d’Ivoire,” said Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani. “He is not just hands-on, he is hands-in.”

DNO has participated in six discovery wells since 2021 offshore Norway, adding a total of 100 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) net to DNO, of which 78 MMboe have been added so far this year. The said it would push for early commercialization of these discoveries.

