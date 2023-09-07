Montara Venture FPSO Resumes Production

Asia Pacific-focused oil and gas company Jadestone Energy plc on September 1 restarted oil production from the Montara Venture FPSO offshore Australia.

The production had been shut down since July due to a defect in the FPSO's 4S ballast water tank.

"Initial production averaged around c.1,000 bbls/d from one well while the FPSO’s oil production and gas compression systems were recommissioned. With further wells being brought back online in recent days, production has increased to c.8,000 bbls/d," Jadestone said Thursday.

This figure includes some flush production, and it is expected that average Montara production will return to pre-shutdown levels of c.6,000 bbls/d over the coming days.

Ballast water tank 4P has also been returned to service following completion of final inspections and repairs. Preparations for the repair of the previously reported defect between oil cargo tank 5C and ballast water tank 4S are underway and additional inspections in tank 4S are ongoing, Jadestone said.

"The company will now utilize a smaller and lower cost shuttle tanker to provide additional storage during a period of time when the FPSO storage capacity is constrained," Jadestone added.

The Montara Venture is located in the Timor Sea, in the Ashmore Cartier territory within Commonwealth waters, approximately 690 kilometers northwest of Darwin and within 34 kilometers of Vulcan Shoal.



Jadestone acquired the Montara oil project from PTTEP in October 2018.