Solstad Offshore's CSVs Win Deals in Asia, South America

September 5, 2023

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured new contracts for two of its subsea vessels (CSV). 

CSV “Normand Baltic” has been awarded a 180-day contract for providing “Walk to Work” services on an unnamed offshore wind project in Asia. The contract will start in October 2023.

CSV “Normand Samson” has been hired for a period of a minimum of 260 days to support a field development project in South America with start in in the first quarter 2024.  

"Commercial terms between the parties are in line with present market conditions for this type of vessels.  Solstad continues to see a high demand for CSVs from renewable energy and oil and gas clients," Solstad Offshore said.

