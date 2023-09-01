Reach Subsea Extends Havila Subsea Charter, Securing Vessel Until 2024 End

Subsea services provider Reach Subsea has exercised a one-year option for Havila Shipping's Havila Subsea vessel, keeping the ship busy until December 31, 2024.

The commercial terms of the charter agreement for the IMR, survey, and construction vessel, are confidential between the parties.

“We are in the middle of the busiest period in our history, our order backlog is strong, and the tender volume is at an all-time high. With the extension of the Havila Subsea contract, we further strengthen our fleet capacity for continued long-term growth,” said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.

Havila Subsea is a DP2 IMR and light construction subsea vessel on charter with Reach Subsea since March 2017. It is equipped with a 150 T AHC main crane, a clear deck area of approx. 600 m2, enclosed hangar with 2 x ROV handling systems and a 7.2×7.2m moonpool. The vessel has accommodation for 78 people in single and double cabins.

It is suitable for launch and recovery operations with ROVs, ROTVs, AUVs, and geotechnical equipment.

Based on Havila Subsea's AIS data, the ship departed from Rio de Janeiro's port on August 23, heading towards Santos, Brazil.