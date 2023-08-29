Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Connecticut Oil Trader Hit Again in Petrobras Bribery Case

August 29, 2023

© Pamela Au / Adobe Stock
© Pamela Au / Adobe Stock

A Connecticut oil and gas trader already charged for his alleged role in a bribery scheme to win business from Brazil's state-owned Petrobras oil company was hit with additional charges on Tuesday, the Justice Department said.

Gary Oztemel, of Riverside, Connecticut, owner of Petro Trade Services, was charged with money laundering and conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, DOJ said. The original charges against Oztemel were unsealed on Feb. 15.

The DOJ said that between 2010 and 2018 Oztemel and Eduardo Innecco, a Brazilian-Italian oil and gas broker, paid bribes to Brazilian officials to help two Connecticut trading companies secure contracts and learn confidential details about Petrobras' fuel oil business.

(Reuters - Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Daniel Wallis)

People Oil Crime

Related Offshore News

Source: Chevron

Australia Union Threatens Strikes at Chevron LNG...
© Oleksandr / Adobe Stock

US Energy Firm Payouts to Oil Investors Top Exploration...

Insight

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

Video

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

Current News

Well-Safe Solutions Introduces New Project Resourcing Group

Well-Safe Solutions Introduces New Project Resourcing Group

Kraken Robotics Reports Strong Q2

Kraken Robotics Reports Strong Q2

Woodside’s Trion Receives Regulatory Approval

Woodside’s Trion Receives Regulatory Approval

Connecticut Oil Trader Hit Again in Petrobras Bribery Case

Connecticut Oil Trader Hit Again in Petrobras Bribery Case

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine