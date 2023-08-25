Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Hellenic Cables Awarded Cable Contract for Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm

August 25, 2023

(Photo: Hellenic Cables)

Hellenic Cables announced it has been awarded an EPCI contract for the grid interconnection of the Western Offshore Substation of Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm in the Baltic Sea, off Germany.

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, said on Friday it was awarded a contract by 50Hertz Offshore GmbH for the turnkey delivery of two export cable systems for the interconnection to the German grid of the Western Offshore Sub Station of Gennaker, an offshore wind farm with capacity of approx. 927MW located in the German Baltic Sea, utilizing 220kV AC technology. 

Hellenic Cables' scope of works includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of two export cable systems, which will connect a new onshore substation, located close to Gnewitz in Northern Germany, to the Western Offshore Sub Station of Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm in the Baltic Sea.

The two export cable systems will include 80 km of 220kV submarine and 210 km of 220kV underground cables as well as related accessories and they are expected to be installed and delivered in 2027.

The value of the contract is approx. EUR 450 million, Hellenic Cables said.

The submarine cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables' manufacturing plant in Corinth, Greece, and the underground cables will be manufactured at the company's plant in Thiva, Greece.

