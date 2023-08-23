TechnipFMC Awarded More Work for TotalEnergies' Girassol Life Extension

TechnipFMC announced it has been awarded a contract from TotalEnergies to install flexible pipe and associated subsea structures for the Girassol life extension project in Angola's offshore Block 17.

TechnipFMC labeled the contract as “significant”, worth between $75 million and $250 million.

TechnipFMC was previously awarded the engineering, procurement, and supply of subsea flowlines and connectors for Girassol life extension last year.

Jonathan Landes, president, subsea at TechnipFMC, said, “The seamless integration of engineering, manufacturing and installation provides our clients with the flexibility and agility they need to meet their project goals. We have good knowledge of this field, having built the subsea tree systems for the original Girassol development. It gives us immense pride that our long-term clients continue to show trust and confidence in our solutions through subsequent awards.”

Production from the Girassol field started in December 2001, with total investment for the two phases of the Girassol development at $2.8 billion. The Girassol FPSO was the first of four FPSOs installed on Block 17.